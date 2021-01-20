RCMP seeks person of interest after New Denmark store vandalized

The RCMP hopes somebody from the public can help identify a person of interest after a store in New Denmark was vandalized.

Mounties say somebody broke several windows at the Hansen Meat Shop on Route 108 on December 24th.

Nobody entered the building and nothing was stolen during the incident.

Police are looking to speak with an individual caught leaving the scene on foot headed towards Grand Falls.

The man is described as being between five-feet-six-inches and five-feet-eight-inches tall, wealth a heavy build.

Police say he was wearing beige coveralls, a light coloured hat or hooded sweater.

They say his face was fully covered and that he appeared to limp on his left leg.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the RCMP or Crime Stoppers.