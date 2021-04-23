RCMP seeks public help locating missing Moncton man

The Codiac Regional RCMP is turning to the public for help locating a missing 65-year-old man.

Police say Abdulgadir Nur was last seen around Paul Street in Dieppe last Thursday and reported missing to police the same day.

Nur was last known to be walking on the Humphrey's Brook walking trail between Mill Road and Harrisville Blvd. in Moncton last Thursday.

Nearby residents are asked to check their property and report anything unusual to police.

Nur is described as about five-foot-three inches tall, weighing approximately 185 pounds with a medium build.

He has short white hair, a white beard, and brown eyes.

Nur was last seen wearing a black hooded jacket, beige pants, and dark coloured sneakers with white soles.

Anyone with information on Abdulgadir Nur's whereabouts is asked to contact the RCMP.