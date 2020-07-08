RCMP seeks public help locating missing Moncton teen

The RCMP is asking for the public's help in locating a missing Moncton teen.

Police say 14-year-old Faith Rourke was last seen on July 5th near the Lakeside Campground on Route 105 in Waterborough.

Despite several leads, police have been unable to locate Rourke.

She's described as being approximately five feet three inches tall, about 170 pounds with a stocky build, brown eyes and blonde hair.

Rourke was last seen wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt, camouflage sweatpants, and red shoes.

Anyone with information on Rourke's whereabouts is asked to contact the Oromocto RCMP.