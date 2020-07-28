RCMP seeks public's help locating missing Campbellton woman

Mounties are turning to the public for help locating a missing Campbellton woman.

Despite several leads, police say they've been unable to locate 41-year-old April Cyr and that her family is concerned for her well-being.

Cyr was last seen in the Water Street area on Sunday afternoon, wearing a white t-shirt and black pants.

She's described as being five feet nine inches tall, weighing approximately 140 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on Cyr's whereabouts is asked to contact the RCMP.