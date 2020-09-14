RCMP seeks public's help locating missing Riverview teen

The RCMP is asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing Riverview teen.

Mounties say 15-year-old Emma Carson was last seen near Hopewell Ave. in Riverview on Saturday.

Despite several leads, police say they have been unable to locate Carson and that her family is concerned for her well-being.

Carson is described as being five feet one inch tall, weighing approximately 115 pounds, with green eyes, and a long brown hair.

She was last seen wearing a blue tank top with white stripes at the top, black sweat pants, and flip-flops.

Anyone with information on Caron's whereabouts is asked to contact the RCMP.

