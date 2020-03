New Brunswick RCMP are asking to speak with anyone who may have witnessed suspicious activity in the vicinity of a homicide in the community of Saint-Ignace.

Police say they responded Sunday to a home on Saint-Ignace Road after a report of a woman who was found unresponsive.

A 39-year-old woman from Saint-Ignace was taken to hospital where she later died.

The Mounties say the victim has been identified as Erika Ann Vautour.