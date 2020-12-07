RCMP seize drugs from home on Elsipogtog First Nation
Two people have been arrested after several types of drugs were seized from a home on the Elsipogtog First Nation.
The RCMP says a search of a home on Pine Street in the community last Thursday turned up quantities of what's believed to be cocaine, hydromorphone, drug trafficking paraphernalia, and cash.
A 38-year-old woman and a 55-year-old man, both from the Elsipogtog First Nation were arrested at the scene.
They were later released and are expected to appear in court at a later date.
Police continue to investigate.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the RCMP or Crime Stoppers.