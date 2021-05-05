RCMP seize drugs, prohibited weapons from Moncton home

One person has been arrested after police seized drugs and prohibited weapons from a home in Moncton.

A search of a residence on St. George Street on Sunday resulted in the seizure of what's believed to be hydromorphone pills, various prescription drugs, and cash.

Several prohibited weapons were also seized including a taser, brass knuckles, several prohibited knives, and Airsoft rifles.

38-year-old Joseph-Paul Corey Hart is charged with possession of hydromorphone for the purpose of trafficking.

He'll remain in custody until his bail hearing on Wednesday.

Police continue to investigate.