Police have seized tens-of-thousands illegal cigarettes as part of an investigation into controband tobacco in the province.

The RCMP says offiers seized 49,000 illegal cigartees, cannabis, an air rifle, money, and drug paraphernalia during a search of a home on Route 950 in Cap-Pele last Friday.

A 67-year-old woman and a 57-year-old man, bot from Cap-Pale, were arrested and later released.

They're scheduled to appear in court on May 14th.