RCMP: Speed, alcohol believed to be factors in fatal crash in Rexton

One person is dead and two others are injured following a single-vehicle crash in Rexton.

Mounties believe the collision occurred when the vehicle left Main Street, collided with a tree and rolled over on Tuesday.

A 29-year-old woman from Elsipogtog First Nation died at the scene.

A 35-year-old woman and a 26-year-old man, both from Richibucto Village were taken to hospital with what's believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say speed and alcohol are believed to have been contributing factors in the crash.

The investigation is on-going.

