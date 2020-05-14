RCMP: Three people arrested, 50-thousand pills seized in Moncton area

The RCMP says it has seized significant quantities of what's believed to be methamphetamine and other drugs in the Moncton area.

Three individuals were arrested last Friday following the search of two homes in Dieppe and a business in Moncton.

Police say they seized over 50-thousand pills of that's believed to be methamphetamine, along with what's believed to be crystal methamphetamine, cocaine and ecstasy.

An an undisclosed amount of cash and a loaded handgun were also seized.

Police continue to investigate.