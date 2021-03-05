UPDATED: RCMP turn to public for help finding missing man Acadian Peninsula man

The RCMP say a snowmobile matching the description of one belonging to a missing Ste-Marie-St-Raphael man has been located.

In a media release Friday, Mounties say the snowmobile was discovered underwater near the bridge on Route 113 between Haut-Lameque and Lameque.

A search team is on scene.

29-year-old Justin Alexander Savoie was last seen at a business on Rue de l'Eglise on Monday.

Mounties believe he may have been driving a snowmobile heading towards Tracadie or Lameque.

Savoie is described as about five-feet-nine-inches tall, and weighing around 180 pounds.

He has brown eyes, a beard, and is bald with a question mark tattooed on his face.

The snowmobile is described as a black 2013 Skidoo Renegade 800 with yellow stripes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the RCMP.

