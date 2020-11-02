RCMP turn to public for help finding missing Miramichi-area teens

The RCMP is turning to the public for help locating two missing teens from the Miramichi area.

Police say 15-year-old Seth Ginnish and 15-year-old Briana Lumsden were last seen on Church Road in Eel Ground First Nation last Friday.

Ginnish is from Eel Ground First Nation and is described as being approximately five-feet-three-inches tall, weighing about 130 pounds with a slim build, short brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a grey sweatshirt and grey pants.

Lumsden is from Bartibog Bridge and is described being around five-feet-six-inches tall, weighing approximately 115 pounds, with medium-length brown hair, and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a grey sweatshirt and a pink jacket.

Despite several leads, officers have been unable to locate the teens.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to contact RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

NB RCMP