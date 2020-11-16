RCMP turn to public for help finding missing Moncton teen

The RCMP is turning to the public for help locating a missing 16-year-old boy from Moncton.

Police say Aiden James Stillman was last seen at a residence on Snowden Ave. last Friday.

Despite several leads, officers have been unsuccessful in located the teen.

Stillman is described as being about five-feet-seven-inches tall, weighing around 110 pounds with a slim build, medium-length light brown hair, and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a brown jacket with a fur trimmed hood.

Anyone with information on Stillman's whereabouts is asked to contact the RCMP.