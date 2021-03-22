RCMP turn to public for help finding stolen snowmobile from Saint-Joseph-de-Madawaska



The RCMP is asking the public for help locating a snowmobile stolen from the Saint-Joseph-de-Madawaska area.

Mounties say the black 2021 Polaris 850 Switchback Assault was taken from a parking lot outside Keta's Bar on Chemin Deuxieme Sault on March 17th.

It's described as having New Brunswick license plate number YD3 646 and vehicle identification number SN1EEC8R4MC348638.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the RCMP or Crime Stoppers.