RCMP turn to public for help identifying suspect in Dieppe armed robbery

The RCMP needs the public's help identifying an individual allegedly involved in an armed robbery in Dieppe.

The RCMP say a man entered Pub 1755 on Champlain Street on Wednesday and stole an undisclosed amount of money from the cash register.

As he was leaving, police say the man sprayed bear spray at the employee.

Nobody was injured.

The suspect is described as having a small build, wearing a black face covering, black and red coat, and dark pants.

Anyone who recognizing the individual, or who has information about the case, is asked to contact RCMP or Crime Stoppers.