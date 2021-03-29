RCMP turn to public for help identifying suspect in Moncton arson

The RCMP is turning to the public for help identifying a suspect believed to be connected to an arson in a Moncton industrial park last year.

Mounties say four tow trucks parked in a secure compound on Halifax street were set ablaze in April of 2020.

Police have released surveillance video photos of an individual in the compound moments before the fire was set.

The individual was wearing a blue hooded sweater, black track pants with a white stripe on the side, and white sneakers.

The investigation is on-going.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

