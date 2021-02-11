RCMP turn to public for help locating missing 15-year-old Moncton boy

The Codiac Regional RCMP is asking for the public's help in locating a missing 15-year-old Moncton boy.

Mounties say Aiden James Stillman was last seen near a residence on Snow Ave. on February 8th.

He's described as five-feet-seven inches tall, about 125 pounds with a slim build, brown hair, and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a brown winter coat with fur trim around the hood.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the RCMP.