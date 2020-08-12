RCMP turn to public for help locating missing 49-year-old Moncton man

Despite several leads, Mounties say they've been unable to locate a missing Moncton man.

49-year-old David Mitchell was last seen in the Albert Street area of Moncton on August 6th and police say his family is concerned for his well-being.

Mitchell is described as being five feet seven inches tall, weighing approximately 175 pounds with brown eyes, and brown and white hair.

Anyone with information on Mitchell's whereabouts is asked to contact the RCMP.

