RCMP turn to public for help locating missing Elgin man

RCMP are turning to the public for help locating a missing Elgin man.

Mounties say 39-year-old Shawn Coles was last seen at the Irving on Smith Street in Petitcodiac early Thursday morning.

Coles is described as being five-feet-eleven-inches tall, weighing around 160 pounds, with short brown hair, blue eyes, and a full beard.

He is believed to be driving a beige 2004 Honda Civic with New Brunswick licence plate number GON 367 and could be in the Miramichi area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact RCMP.