RCMP turn to public for help locating missing Grand Bay-Westfield woman

The RCMP is asking the public's help locating a missing woman from the Grand Bay-Westfield area.

Mounties day 31-year-ld Andrea Limkilde was last seen at a gas station on River Valley Dr. in the community on February 5th.

Limkilde is described as being about five-feet-four-inches tall, with brown eyes, and brown hair.

She was wearing a grey or white hooded sweater, blue leggings, and boots.

Anyone with information in Limkilde's whereabouts is asked to contact the RCMP.