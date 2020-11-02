RCMP turn to public for help locating missing Moncton man

The RCMP is asking for the public's assistance locating a missing Moncton man.

Police say 49-year-old Kenneth Meldrum was last seen on Church Street in Moncton last Thursday.

Despite several leads, officers have been unsuccessful in locating him.

Meldrum is described as being five-feet-ten-inches tall, with a slim build, short blond hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing a blue coat and blue winter hat.

Anyone with information on Meldrum's whereabouts is asked to contact RCMP or Crime Stoppers.