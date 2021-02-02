RCMP turn to public for help locating missing Moncton teen

The RCMP is asking the public for help locating a missing 16-year-old Moncton boy.

Aiden James Still man was last seen on Snow Ave. in Moncton on January 31st.

Despite several leads, police have been unsuccessful in locating the teen and his family is concerned for his well-being.

Stillman is described as five-feet-seven-inches tall, weighing around 125 pounds with a slim build, brown hair, and brown eyes..

He was last seen wearing a brown winter coat with fur trim on the hood, a white hooded sweatshirt, and multi-coloured pants.

Anyone with information on Stillman's whereabouts is asked to contact the RCMP.