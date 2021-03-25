RCMP turn to public for help locating missing Moncton teen

The RCMP is asking the public for help locating a missing 14-year-old Moncton girl.

Rayna Malenfant was last seen on Monday on Augusta Terrace and reported missing to police the same day.

Despite several leads, Mounties have been unsuccessful in locating the teen.

Malenfant is described as around five-feet-three-inches tall, weighing about 112 pounds, with brown hair, and hazel eyes.

She was last seen wearing glasses, a camouflaged hooded sweater, blacked ripped jeans, and black shoes.

Anyone with information on here whereabouts is asked to contact the RCMP.