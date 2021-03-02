RCMP turn to public for help locating missing Riverview man

The RCMP is turning to the public for help locating a missing Riverview man.

Mounties say 58-year-old Kevin Hutchinson was last seen wearing a black winter jacket near Biggs Drive on February 15th.

Despite several leads, officers have been unsuccessful in locating Hutchinson.

He's described as about five-feet-six inches tall, around 143 pounds, with short brown hair, and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the RCMP.