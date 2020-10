The RCMP is turning to the public for help locating a pickup truck stolen from the Kedgwick area.

Mounties say the beige 2018 Toyota Tacoma was stolen from a residence on Rue Fraser sometime last Friday or Saturday.

The truck has personalized New Brunswick licence plate number TIJE4N and vehicle identification number 5TFCZ5AN8JX146438.

Anyone with information is asked to contact RCMP or Crime Stoppers.