RCMP turn to public for help locating stolen camper trailer

The RCMP is asking the public to keep their eyes peeled for a camper trailer stolen from the Lakeville Corner area.

Mounties say the 2015 Palomino Forest River trailer was taken from outside a camp on Route 690 sometimes between October 23rd to 30th.

The trailer has black and blue stripes on the sides.

It has New Brunswick licence plate number TOF-440 and vehicle identification number 4X4TPA512FN018375.

Anyone with information is asked to contact RCMP or Crime Stoppers.