RCMP turn to public for help locating stolen pickup truck from Acadian Peninsula

The RCMP is turning to the public for help locating a pickup truck stolen from the Acadian Peninsula area.

Mounties say the silver 2005 Ford F-150 is believed to have been stolen from outside a residence on Route 450 in Lavillette sometime between March 16th and 17th.

It's described as having New Brunswick licence plate number CON 360, vehicle identification number 1FTPW14535KC47615, and running boards on both sides.

Anyone with information, or who may have seen the vehicle since then, is asked to contact the RCMP or Crime Stoppers.