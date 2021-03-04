RCMP turns to public for help identifying suspects in St. George robbery

The RCMP is hoping the public can help identify two individuals involved in a robbery at a business in St. George.

Mounties say two individuals entered the Circle K convenience store on l'Etete Road and took several packages of cigarettes on February 27th before making off in a blue or grey GMC pickup truck.

The first individual is described as a middle-aged man, about five-feet-seven-inches tall, with a medium to heavy build.

He was wearing a large green or grey winter jacket, a toque, a green bandana over his face, jeans, and white sneakers.

The other individual is described as a middle-aged man, around feet-feet-six-inches tall, with a medium build.

He was wearing an orange ball cap with a camouflaged brim and a face mast.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the RCMP or Crime Stoppers.