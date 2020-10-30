RCMP turns to public for help locating missing Moncton teen

The RCMP is asking the public for help locating a missing Moncton teen.

Police say 16-year-old Aiden James Stillman was last seen on Wednesday at a residence on Snow Ave. in Moncton.

Despite several leads, police have have been unsuccessful in locating the teen and his family is concerned for his well-being.

Stillman is described as being about five-feet-seven-inches tall, approximately 125 pounds, with a slim build, medium length light brown hair, and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt.

Anyone with information on Stillman's whereabouts is asked to contact the RCMP.