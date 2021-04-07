RCMP turns to public for help locating missing Moncton teen

The RCMP is asking the public for help locating a missing Moncton girl.

Mounties say 14-year-old Rayna Malenfant was last seen on Augusta Terrace on Monday.

Despite several leads, police have been unsuccessful in locating the teen.

Malenfant is described as about five-feet-three-inches tall, approximately 112 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

She was last seen wearing a burgundy hooded sweater, blue jeans, white sneakers, and carrying a "Champion" backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the RCMP.

