RCMP turns to public for help locating missing St. Andrews woman

The RCMP is turning to the public for help locating a missing St. Andrews woman.

Police say 68-year-old Wilhelmina (Wilma) Catherine Montgomery was last seen in the community on Monday.

Police are are concerned for her well-being and are searching the area with help from the Charlotte County Ground Search and Rescue team.

Montgomery is described as 5'6" tall, with a thin build, light brown shoulder-length hair, and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the RCMP.

