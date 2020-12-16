RCMP: Two people arrested, drugs seized in Baie-Sainte-Anne

The RCMP says an investigation into drug-trafficking in the Baie-Sainte-Anne area has resulted in the arrest of two people.

Mounties say a 53-year-old man was arrested last Thursday following a traffic stop on Route 117 in Baie-Sainte-Anne.

A search of the vehicle yielded a quantity of cocaine and cash.

A search of a residence on Route 117 later that day resulted in the seizure of an unsecured firearm, a quantity of cocaine, and cash.

A 59-year-old man from the community was arrested at the scene and later released.

He's scheduled to appear in court at a later date.

53-year-old Urbain McIntyre is charged with drug trafficking.

He's been released from custody and is scheduled to enter a plea on December 21st.

Police continue to investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to contact RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

