RCMP unable to locate missing Moncton teen despite several leads
The RCMP is turning to the public for help finding a missing Moncton teen.
Mounties say 15-year-old Hailee McLatchy was last seen on Augusta Terrace in Moncton on Monday wearing a grey sweatshirt, dark grey sweat pants, and black sneakers.
Despite several leads, police have been unable to locate the teen.
McLatchy is described as being about five-feet-three-inches tall, weighing approximately 125 pounds with a swim build.
She has long blond and blue dyed hair, blue eyes, and a septum piercing.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the RCMP.