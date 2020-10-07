RCMP unable to locate missing Moncton teen despite several leads

The RCMP is turning to the public for help finding a missing Moncton teen.

Mounties say 15-year-old Hailee McLatchy was last seen on Augusta Terrace in Moncton on Monday wearing a grey sweatshirt, dark grey sweat pants, and black sneakers.

Despite several leads, police have been unable to locate the teen.

McLatchy is described as being about five-feet-three-inches tall, weighing approximately 125 pounds with a swim build.

She has long blond and blue dyed hair, blue eyes, and a septum piercing.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the RCMP.