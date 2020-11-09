RCMP unable to locate missing Moncton teen despite several leads

The RCMP needs your help locating a missing 17-year-old boy from Moncton.

Mounties say Drake Farren was last seen October 26th near High Street.

He was reported missing last Friday after last being spoken to the previous day.

Farren is described as being about five-feet-five-inches tall, weighing approximately 150 pounds with a thin build, reddish-brown medium-length hair, and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on Farren's whereabouts, or who may have seen him recently is asked to contact the RCMP.