RCMP urge parents to be vigilant following complaints of on-line parties

The RCMP is urging parents to be vigilant following several complaints on on-line parties in the northwestern part of the province.

Mounties say they've received several reports of somebody hosting a public Instagram Live party and inviting certain individuals to a private chat once the party's over.

Once in the private chat, police say individuals are encouraged to take part in the consumption of drugs or alcohol, or enticed to perform sexual acts.

Anyone who has been enticed or persuaded for sexual acts online, cyber-bullied, or a victim of online scams including those of sexual nature or fraud, is asked to contact the RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

