RCMP warn of fake $100US bills circulating NB

The RCMP is warning business owners that counterfeit cash has been recently circulating in the province.

Police say a man used a counterfeit $100 US bill to make a small purchase from an Oromocto convenience store on August 19th.

Police have released a surveillance video photo of the individual in hopes the public can help identify him.

Over the past month, Mounties say they've received several similar reports.

In many instances, police say the counterfeit bills are believed to have the serial number LB45440078L.

Merchants and their employees are urged to examine and verify any currency given to them and to report any suspicious bills to police.

Anyone with information, or who may recognize the individual in the photo, is asked to contact RCMP or Crime Stoppers.