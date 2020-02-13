RCMP warning about dangers of online romance scams

Friday is Valentine's Day and Mounties are warning those who connect online to be vigilant and protect themselves from romance schemes.

The culprit, or culprits use bogus profiles on social media and dating sites in an effort to gain a victim's trust.

The RCMP says to be suspicious of people asking for money, even if they claim it's for an emergency.

Police say it's also important to never divulge personal or financial information, or intimate pictures or videos which could be used for blackmail purposes.

Last year the Canadian Anit-Fraud Centre fielded nearly 1,000 complaints about romance scams, including some 680 victims who were duped out of $19 million.

(with files from CKLE)