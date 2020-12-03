RCMP warns residents to ensure seasonal properties secure after rash of break-ins

A rash of break, enter and thefts in the Western Valley region has police asking seasonal property owners to make sure their camps and cottages are secure.

Mounties say they've fielded more than ten reports of break, enter and thefts into seasonal homes, camps, cottages, and travel trailers in the area over the past few weeks.

Police say that in most cases the culprit or culprits gained access to the unoccupied properties with use of force.

Cpl. Mathieu Gauthier says to always makes sure your property is properly secured and that valuables are removed from plain sight before leaving.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the RCMP or Crime Stoppers.