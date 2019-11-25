Receiver ordered to pay court costs in lawsuit with RCMP over Shippagan riot

A Moncton judge has dismissed a $40 million lawsuit against the RCMP and ordered the receivers of a northeastern New Brunswick fish plant that was destroyed in a riot to pay $210,000 in legal costs.

Deloitte Restructuring Inc. alleged the RCMP failed to duly protect the property that was burned down in Shippagan in 2003 after the Department of Fisheries and Oceans reallocated crab quotas.

The protest led to the destruction of fishing boats, a fish plant, a warehouse and several hundred traps.

During the lawsuit, Deloitte argued the RCMP ought to have called in its riot and tactical squads when the DFO published the fishing plan.

But in a decision released last week, Justice Jean-Paul Ouellette of the Court of Queen's Bench said the plaintiffs were unable to establish any liability on the part of the RCMP.

Federal lawyer Toni Abi Nasr says he's pleased with the decision and it will help the RCMP and the community of Shippagan to turn a page on the incident.