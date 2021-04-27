Recent report pegs 'Living Wage' for Bathurst at $17.45/hour

The 'living wage' in Bathurst is the lowest in the province according to the Human Development Council.

The the council's "Living Wages in New Brunswick 2020" report the living wage in Bathurst is pegged at $17.45 per hour.

A living wage is what's needed by a family of four, with two people working 35 hours per week, in order to meet essential needs like food, housing, and childcare.

Fredericton was the highest at $20.75, followed by Saint John at $19.55, and Moncton at $18.35.

New Brunswick's minimum wage is $11.75 following a five-cent increase earlier this month.

(with files from the Northern Light)