Recommendations posted from Domestic Violence Death Review Committee

Recommendations from the Domestic Violence Death Review Committee for 2018 have been posted online.

The Department of Justice and Public Safety says the report contains 15 recommendations made to government departments and other stakeholders and their responses.

Acting Chief Coroner Jerome Ouellette says Committee's work improves the understanding of the causes of domestic homicides and the vulnerabilities that exist for victims of abuse.

The Committee assists Coroner Services in reviewing deaths of persons that occur as a result of domestic violence, and to make recommendations to help prevent such deaths in similar circumstances.

it also maintains a comprehensive database about the victims and perpetrators of domestic violence fatalities and their circumstances.