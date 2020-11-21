Record 23 COVID-19 cases reported in New Brunswick Saturday

23 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in New Brunswick on Saturday, the largest single-day total of new infections since the pandemic was declared in March.

Public Health says six of the cases are in Zone 1, the Moncton Region, 16 are in Zone 2, the Saint John Region, and one is in Zone 3, the Fredericton Region.

Officials say all cases are self-isolating and are under investigation.

On Friday, Public Health declared an outbreak of COVID-19 at Shannex Tucker Hall in Saint John.

421 tests were conducted at the campus yesterday, with 106 tests processed as of Saturday morning.

Overall, there are four positive cases of COVID-19 at the facility so far.

To date, 115,234 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in New Brunswick, resulting in 424 positive cases, 6 deaths and there have been 347 people who have recovered.

There are currently 71 active cases of COVID-19 in the province, with one person receiving treatment in hospital.