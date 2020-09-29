Recovery plan inspires confidence but Canadians like working from home for now: Poll

A new poll suggests a slim majority of Canadians have some confidence that the federal government's economic recovery plan will strengthen the economy and create jobs after the devastating impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.



But in the meantime, the poll also suggests the vast majority who can are happy working from home.



Fifty-two per cent of respondents to the survey, conducted by Leger and the Association for Canadian Studies, said they are very or somewhat confident that the economic recovery plan, unvelied in the Trudeau government's throne speech last week, will lead to more jobs and a stronger economy in future.



Thirty-nine per cent were not very or not at all confident.



Fully 89 per cent said they've found working from home to be a very or somewhat positive experience and 82 per cent said they'd prefer to continue working mostly from home, commuting to work when needed, in the coming weeks as a second wave of the COVID-19 sweeps the country.



The online poll of 1,514 adult Canadians was conducted Sept. 25 to 27; it cannot be assigned a margin of error because internet-based polls are not considered random samples.