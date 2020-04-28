Recreational angling underway in NB

Recreational angling is underway in New Brunswick now that the province is loosening some restrictions as part of its COVID-19 recovery plan.

Fisheries and Oceans Canada's website says recreational angling in New Brunswick began on Saturday.

Anglers are required to abide by physical distancing measures in order to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Last year's restrictions on Atlantic salmon remain in effect until further notice.

