Red Cross assisting tenants after Sackville and Moncton fires

The Canadian Red Cross says its volunteers are assisting tenants of two apartment complexes after fires in Sackville and Moncton Thursday.

A release says volunteers in Sackville assisted a young mother and her three children after fire damaged a four-unit apartment building.

The aid agency says the three other units of the building were vacant at the time, and the family has been assisted with emergency lodging, food and clothing purchases.

The fire was reported around 1:00 p.m. Thursday and there were no injuries.

In Moncton, Red Cross volunteers are assisting a man after a mid-morning fire displaced all the tenants of a 12-unit apartment building.

A release says the fire was quickly contained to the apartment where it began, but power has been disconnected to the building pending cleanup and repairs.

The tenant of the apartment where the fire began was taken to hospital for minor smoke inhalation and then released.

The Canadian Red Cross says he has been assisted with emergency lodging, food and clothing purchases.

Other tenants have made their own arrangements for places to stay, but the aid agency says Red Cross help is available to them if needed.