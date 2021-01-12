Red Cross assisting Upper Woodstock senior following weekend house fire
The Canadian Red Cross is helping an elderly man following a house fire in western New Brunswick.
The organization says the blaze on Sunday afternoon caused major damage to the bungalow on Highway 103 in Upper Woodstock.
There were no major injuries, however the Red Cross says the man was treated for a slight burn.
Volunteers are assisting the senior with emergency lodging, as well as purchases of food, clothing, and other basics.