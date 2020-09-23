Refresh of Liberal government's agenda comes as new COVID-19 crisis looms

A promised reset of federal priorities to focus on the COVID-19 pandemic begins today with the Liberal government's speech from the throne.

The nearly hour-long speech is expected to address three areas: immediate action to push back against a second wave of the pandemic, supports for those still not back on their feet after the first wave, and how the economy might be further rebuilt once it can stand more on its own.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's plan comes as public health officials are warning the country is but a few house parties away from plunging into a full-blown second wave.

He's expected to address that potential crisis in a televised address tonight following the throne speech.

It's already hit home on Parliament Hill: the leaders of the Conservatives and Bloc Quebecois have both contracted the virus and are in isolation.

The speech will be delivered by Gov.Gen Julie Payette in a ceremony that begins around 2 p.m. eastern this afternoon.