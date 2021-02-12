Regular Crown reserve angling application dates announced

Applications are now open to fish regular Crown reserve waters in New Brunswick.

The province says regular Crown reserve is made up of 20 prime salmon stretches on both the Miramichi and Restigouche river systems, and angling parties that are successful in the draw have use of the stretch for two angling days.

Use of a fishing camp is included at no extra cost for 16 of the stretches.

The application deadline is Friday March 5th and draw results will be available online on March 22nd and anglers must have an Outdoors Card number to apply.

Regular Crown reserve stretches are available from June 10th to September 15th, while the daily and live release Crown reserves are available from June 1st to September 15th, with some exceptions.

The booking period for unsuccessful applicants in the regular Crown reserve draw is May 10th to 23rd, with the first-come, first-served open booking period set for June 7th to September 15th.