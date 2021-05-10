Remainder of New Brunswick returns to Yellow Level at midnight, 11 new cases reported Monday

Public Health announced Monday that communities in Zone 4 (Edmundston Region) including Edmundston and the Upper Madawaska region, Saint-Léonard, Grand Falls, Drummond, New Denmark and Four Falls, will transition to the Yellow Level of the COVID-19 recovery plan at midnight.

This marks the first time since mid-March that all of New Brunswick will be under the Yellow Level.

11 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the province on Monday, including three cases in Zone 1 (Moncton Region), and one case in each of Zone 2 (Saint John Region), Zone 3 (Fredericton Region), Zone 4 (Edmundston Region), and Zone 5 (Campbellton Region).

In Zone 6 (Bathurst Region), there are three cases and there is one new case in Zone 7 (Miramichi Region).

Six of these cases are New Brunswickers who are isolating outside the province, including a new case in Zone 1, and the new cases in Zone 3, Zone 6 and Zone 7.

There are currently 149 active cases of COVID-19 across New Brunswick, with 11 people in hospital, including 3 in ICU.

Four of the hospitalized cases are outside of New Brunswick.

Starting Monday, New Brunswickers aged 40-years old and older can make an appointment online to receive their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine through either of the Horizon Health Network or the Vitalite Health Network.